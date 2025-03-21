Uttar Pradesh Soars with New Soft Drink Plant and Solar Advancements

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new soft drink bottling plant in Ayodhya, marking a significant stride in the state's industrial landscape. Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi lauded the strong alliance between the central and state governments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to it as the 'double engine' government steering development.

Highlighting Ayodhya as the nation's pioneering solar city, Adityanath emphasized the plant's 15 megawatt solar panel installation. This initiative not only addresses sustainability by reducing carbon emissions but also inspires ecological responsibility. The plant is anticipated to boost local employment and cater to soft drink demand across Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states such as Bihar and Uttarakhand.

The inauguration, attended by prominent figures, is poised to attract more investments, fostering regional employment. At a Mukhyamantri Yuva Uddyaami Vikas Abhiyaan event, Yogi remarked on the state's transformation from a riot-prone area to a festive hub, drawing pilgrims globally. Citing the last decade's development spurt, he credited PM Modi's leadership with fostering economic growth, job creation, and enterprise enthusiasm among the youth, while removing barriers previously stifling progress.

