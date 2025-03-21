Rahul Bhave Appointed as IFCI MD & CEO Amidst Consolidation Plans

Rahul Bhave has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO of the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI), following approval from the government's Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Bhave, previously serving as Deputy Managing Director, will take on his new role for a tenure of three years, commencing from his official date of assumption.

The finance ministry's November 2024 proposal for consolidating the IFCI Group received in-principle approval, leading to the merger of several entities, aimed at streamlining operations within the financial institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)