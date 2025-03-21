Left Menu

Rahul Bhave Appointed as IFCI MD & CEO Amidst Consolidation Plans

The government has approved the appointment of Rahul Bhave as MD and CEO of IFCI for three years. Simultaneously, plans for consolidating the IFCI Group, involving several mergers, have been set in motion. This comes after authorization from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by the Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Bhave has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO of the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI), following approval from the government's Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Bhave, previously serving as Deputy Managing Director, will take on his new role for a tenure of three years, commencing from his official date of assumption.

The finance ministry's November 2024 proposal for consolidating the IFCI Group received in-principle approval, leading to the merger of several entities, aimed at streamlining operations within the financial institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025