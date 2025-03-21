Left Menu

Blazing Inferno Engulfs Howrah Factory

A large fire erupted at a factory near Dhulgarh in Howrah on Friday. Fifteen fire tenders arrived swiftly to combat the blaze. Dramatic images depict vast fireballs and thick black smoke. This follows another recent fire in Siliguri. Further updates are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:28 IST
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A massive fire erupted at a factory near Dhulgarh in Howrah on Friday, prompting a swift response. Upon receiving the alert, 15 fire tenders immediately rushed to the location as firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control.

Eyewitnesses described dramatic scenes, with fireballs billowing out of the factory, casting a veil of thick black smoke across the sky. The full extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are still under investigation, with further details awaited from the authorities.

The incident follows yet another fire that occurred last week at a plastic scrap godown in West Bengal's Siliguri Roy colony, as fire safety concerns continue to rise in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

