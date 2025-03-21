Blazing Inferno Engulfs Howrah Factory

A massive fire erupted at a factory near Dhulgarh in Howrah on Friday, prompting a swift response. Upon receiving the alert, 15 fire tenders immediately rushed to the location as firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control.

Eyewitnesses described dramatic scenes, with fireballs billowing out of the factory, casting a veil of thick black smoke across the sky. The full extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are still under investigation, with further details awaited from the authorities.

The incident follows yet another fire that occurred last week at a plastic scrap godown in West Bengal's Siliguri Roy colony, as fire safety concerns continue to rise in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)