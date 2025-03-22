Leaders Unite to Honor Dr. Debendra Pradhan's Legacy
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visited Odisha to pay tribute to Dr. Debendra Pradhan, alongside Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. The late leader, an influential figure in BJP's growth in Odisha, was remembered for his dedication to nationalism and poverty alleviation.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Bhubaneswar to meet Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhavan. The visit included a tribute to the late Dr. Debendra Pradhan, a former Union Minister and influential BJP leader in Odisha, who passed away at 84.
Yadav praised Dr. Pradhan's significant contributions to the BJP's presence in Odisha, emphasizing his impact and relentless service. He expressed his sorrow at the loss and offered prayers for his soul.
Meanwhile, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati highlighted Dr. Pradhan's steadfast commitment to his ideology and nationalism. He recalled Pradhan's tenure as the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and expressed reverence for his lifelong dedication to public welfare.
The last rites of Dr. Pradhan were held with full honors in Puri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute, noting Dr. Pradhan's efforts in poverty alleviation and applauding his leadership in the BJP's growth in Odisha.
