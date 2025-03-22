Spring Splendor: Badamwari Garden's Almond Bloom in Kashmir

Spring has cast its spell on Kashmir's Badamwari Garden, attracting hordes of visitors to witness the magical bloom of almond trees. Nestled beneath the Hari Parbat Fort in Srinagar, this lush garden, also recognized as Badam Vaer, has transformed into a vibrant floral paradise, captivating with its fragrant almond blossoms.

The garden's tranquil setting, complemented by neighboring cultural sites like the Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib shrine and Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi, makes it a top destination for tourists and locals alike. Enhancements by the floriculture department, such as the addition of lavender trees, aim to establish a theme garden, promising to elevate its appeal further.

Almond trees herald the onset of spring in Kashmir, flowering from mid-March to mid-April. During these weeks, Badamwari becomes a sanctuary for nature enthusiasts and photographers, who revel in the aromatic air and the stunningly colorful backdrop provided by the historic fort. Visitors often linger to enjoy the serene environment.

In response to its rising popularity, the Department of Floriculture has taken steps to enhance Badamwari Garden's allure. Thousands of lavender trees have been planted to pave the way for a theme garden concept, a move expected to attract more visitors and add to its status as a prime attraction.

As spring breathes life across Kashmir, Badam Vaer stands as a testament to the valley's natural and cultural magnificence, offering a serene haven amidst blooming orchards. The seasonal transformation of the valley enchants both tourists and locals as it blooms into a spectacle of vivid flowers and invigorating scents.

Currently, the garden sees a significant influx of tourists, eager to capture the beauty of this floral haven in photographs, spending leisurely hours enveloped in its tranquil ambiance. The addition of lavender trees is anticipated to further magnify the garden's charm, solidifying its reputation as a must-see in Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)