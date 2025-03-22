Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik and Southern Leaders Rally Against Population-Based Delimitation

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik raises concerns over population-based delimitation, suggesting it unfairly penalizes states excelling in population control. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the BJP-led Central government for prioritizing political interests. Southern states unite against perceived undermining of democratic and federal systems, forming a Joint Action Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:15 IST
Naveen Patnaik and Southern Leaders Rally Against Population-Based Delimitation
Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent meeting concerning delimitation, former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik expressed significant concerns about the potential inequities of delimitation based on population. Addressing the meeting via video conference, Patnaik emphasized the need for fair democratic representation, particularly for states like Odisha, which have excelled in controlling their population growth.

Patnaik argued that while population control is a crucial national agenda, it should not be the sole factor in determining parliamentary seats. He urged the Union Government to engage with all political parties for a comprehensive discussion to dispel any misunderstandings about the delimitation process.

In parallel, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Central government for what he described as a politically motivated delimitation process without constitutional backing. Vijayan highlighted the potential negative impacts on southern states, asserting that these actions threaten India's democratic and federal structures. In response, leaders from several southern states have united to form a Joint Action Committee to resist these proposed changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025