Naveen Patnaik and Southern Leaders Rally Against Population-Based Delimitation

At a recent meeting concerning delimitation, former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik expressed significant concerns about the potential inequities of delimitation based on population. Addressing the meeting via video conference, Patnaik emphasized the need for fair democratic representation, particularly for states like Odisha, which have excelled in controlling their population growth.

Patnaik argued that while population control is a crucial national agenda, it should not be the sole factor in determining parliamentary seats. He urged the Union Government to engage with all political parties for a comprehensive discussion to dispel any misunderstandings about the delimitation process.

In parallel, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Central government for what he described as a politically motivated delimitation process without constitutional backing. Vijayan highlighted the potential negative impacts on southern states, asserting that these actions threaten India's democratic and federal structures. In response, leaders from several southern states have united to form a Joint Action Committee to resist these proposed changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)