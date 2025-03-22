States Advise Transparency in Delimitation: Extend 1971 Census Freeze, JAC Urges

The Joint Action Committee convened on Saturday, raising serious concerns about the 'lack of transparency and clarity' from the Union government regarding the delimitation process. The committee unanimously demanded transparency in any delimitation exercise and called for extending the freeze on parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 Census for another 25 years.

The resolution emphasized that any delimitation efforts by the Union Government should enhance democratic processes and involve deliberation among states, governments, and stakeholders. Highlighted was the need to maintain fairness for states effectively managing population control as intended by past constitutional amendments.

Chaired by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, the JAC urged the Union Government to avoid penalizing states that implemented population control policies. Additionally, political parties across different states were encouraged to propose Legislative Assembly resolutions on delimitation, while a coordinated public awareness campaign aims to inform citizens about the historical and contextual nuances of delimitation.

Furthermore, a core committee of Members of Parliament is tasked with countering any opposing attempts at delimitation. A Joint Representation is to be submitted to the Prime Minister during the parliamentary session. The meeting, held in Chennai, included leaders like Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and others. The next assembly on this issue is scheduled for Hyderabad, Telangana.

