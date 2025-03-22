India to Launch 100 New Food Testing Labs to Boost Food Safety
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu announced the establishment of 100 new NABL-accredited food testing laboratories across India by 2025-26, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana. This will aid farmers, enhance food quality, and align with global standards, with significant financial backing already committed.
In a decisive move to enhance food safety and quality, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu revealed plans on Saturday for the creation of 100 NABL-accredited food testing laboratories across India by 2025-26. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) will financially support these initiatives, underscoring the critical role of food testing in maintaining safety standards.
The announcement aligns with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), a broader government strategy with a financial allocation of Rs 503.47 crore for 205 laboratory projects. So far, 169 of these initiatives have been completed, with Rs 349.21 crore already disbursed. These labs are essential for meeting regulations set by bodies like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the USFDA.
The newly inaugurated Bathinda laboratory will utilize cutting-edge technology, including GC-MS/MS and ICP-OES, to test for pesticide residues and contaminants. With significant investments flowing into Punjab, the food processing sector is poised for growth, aiding farmers and fostering job creation. The PMKSY plan also supports micro-entrepreneurs and self-help groups, boosting local economies.
