Left Menu

India to Launch 100 New Food Testing Labs to Boost Food Safety

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu announced the establishment of 100 new NABL-accredited food testing laboratories across India by 2025-26, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana. This will aid farmers, enhance food quality, and align with global standards, with significant financial backing already committed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:39 IST
India to Launch 100 New Food Testing Labs to Boost Food Safety
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to enhance food safety and quality, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu revealed plans on Saturday for the creation of 100 NABL-accredited food testing laboratories across India by 2025-26. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) will financially support these initiatives, underscoring the critical role of food testing in maintaining safety standards.

The announcement aligns with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), a broader government strategy with a financial allocation of Rs 503.47 crore for 205 laboratory projects. So far, 169 of these initiatives have been completed, with Rs 349.21 crore already disbursed. These labs are essential for meeting regulations set by bodies like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the USFDA.

The newly inaugurated Bathinda laboratory will utilize cutting-edge technology, including GC-MS/MS and ICP-OES, to test for pesticide residues and contaminants. With significant investments flowing into Punjab, the food processing sector is poised for growth, aiding farmers and fostering job creation. The PMKSY plan also supports micro-entrepreneurs and self-help groups, boosting local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025