Union Minister CR Patil Launches 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2025'

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, on Saturday inaugurated the nationwide 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan Catch the Rain-2025' campaign at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. Patil announced plans to engage with concerned states' Chief Ministers to address inter-state water issues, ensuring Haryana gets its fair share.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry were present, as Patil highlighted water conservation initiatives in the state's budget. He stressed the necessity of public participation, emphasizing the shared responsibility of central and state governments in mitigating water scarcity.

Patil reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision of making water conservation a people's movement, advocating for innovative storage solutions. He acknowledged the business community's role in supporting these efforts and pointed to the training of 25 lakh women in water quality as a success of the Prime Minister's leadership.

