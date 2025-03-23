Left Menu

Istanbul Mayor's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Uproar

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been jailed on corruption charges pending trial, which has incited significant protests against President Tayyip Erdogan's government. Imamoglu's imprisonment is seen as a critical political event, given his status as Erdogan's primary rival and the potential catalyst for Turkey's largest protests in over a decade.

Istanbul | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:36 IST
Istanbul's political landscape faces turmoil as Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been confined to Marmara Prison near Silivri, pending his trial on corruption allegations, according to a Reuters live broadcast.

A Turkish court's decision to detain Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan's key adversary, is set to fuel widespread discontent, potentially sparking Turkey's most significant protests against Erdogan's administration in the last ten years.

The arrest of Mayor Imamoglu marks a pivotal moment in Turkish politics, raising concerns about the nation's political freedom and judicial independence.

