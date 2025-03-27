Uganda Eyes National Benefit Scheme to Support Children with Disabilities

Uganda is set to roll out a National Child Disability Benefit, marking a significant step in supporting families raising children with disabilities. The announcement came during a high-level dialogue organized by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, in collaboration with UNICEF, at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The event, themed “Towards Inclusive Social Protection: Exploring a Child Disability Benefit for Uganda,” brought together government leaders, parliamentarians, and development partners. The initiative is designed to provide regular financial support to families caring for children with disabilities, helping them address the unique and often costly challenges they face.

Call for Increased Funding

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa underscored the importance of robust funding for the programme. While he acknowledged the government’s willingness to take this critical step, he criticized the initial allocation of Shs3 billion as grossly inadequate. Tayebwa called for a budget of at least Shs10 billion to ensure the programme’s effectiveness, arguing that disability support is a right rather than a privilege.

“Starting with such a small amount would be a betrayal to the disability movement,” Tayebwa said. “If we are to start this fund, let’s be serious about it.”

He also praised the Ministry of Gender’s commitment to supporting vulnerable groups but expressed concerns about potential misuse of funds. He stressed that the programme’s primary focus should be on enhancing the welfare of children with disabilities, not serving as compensation for their parents.

Addressing Financial Burdens and Gender Inequalities

Gender Minister Betty Amongi highlighted the significant financial strain faced by families caring for disabled children. She noted that nearly half of these households live in extreme poverty, and the benefit is intended to help cover essential expenses such as transportation, medication, and rehabilitation services.

“A child with disabilities requires more financial support than their siblings,” Minister Amongi explained. She also pointed to the gendered nature of caregiving, as many fathers abandon the mothers of disabled children, leaving them to bear the full burden. The proposed benefit is expected to alleviate some of these challenges and provide mothers with much-needed financial relief.

Societal Attitudes and Inclusive Policies

State Minister for Disability Affairs Hellen Asamo called for a cultural shift in how society views and supports individuals with disabilities. Sharing her own experiences growing up with a disability, Asamo recounted the obstacles she faced, including being excluded from school and subjected to overprotection. She urged policymakers to listen directly to people with disabilities and involve them in decision-making processes, rather than making assumptions about their needs.

“We must stop thinking for people with disabilities and start asking them what they need,” Asamo stated. She emphasized the importance of inclusive policies that empower children with disabilities and help them participate fully in society.

Economic and Social Benefits

The Permanent Secretary of the Gender Ministry, Aggrey Kibenge, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to disability inclusion. He outlined plans for providing regular cash transfers to families as a cornerstone of the National Child Disability Benefit. UNICEF’s Country Representative, Robin Nandy, applauded Uganda’s efforts, noting that investing in disability support is not only a moral imperative but also an economic opportunity.

“Every shilling invested in a child disability benefit can generate up to Shs2.5 in the economy,” Nandy explained. He also pointed to the long-term social and economic advantages of ensuring that children with disabilities receive adequate care and support, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive society.

Learning from Regional Success Stories

Uganda plans to draw lessons from neighboring countries like Kenya and South Africa, which have implemented successful child disability benefit programmes. By examining best practices and tailoring them to Uganda’s unique context, the government hopes to create a sustainable and impactful initiative.

Members of Parliament and other stakeholders expressed their full support for the programme, pledging to advocate for sufficient funding and effective implementation. The introduction of the National Child Disability Benefit represents a milestone in Uganda’s social protection efforts, aiming to improve the quality of life for children with disabilities and their families.