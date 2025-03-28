Inferno at Praj Matrix: Bio-Energy Facility in Flames
A fire erupted at the bio-energy firm Praj Matrix in Mulshi tehsil of Pune. No casualties reported, and fire-fighting efforts are underway with water tankers at the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:36 IST
A significant fire incident occurred at the bio-energy firm Praj Matrix near Ghotawade in Mulshi tehsil, Pune district, on Friday evening, according to police reports.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, an official confirmed.
Assistant Police Inspector Sandip Chavan from Paud Road police station stated that water tankers have been dispatched to the location, and fire-fighting operations are actively in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
