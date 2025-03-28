Inferno at Praj Matrix: Bio-Energy Facility in Flames

A significant fire incident occurred at the bio-energy firm Praj Matrix near Ghotawade in Mulshi tehsil, Pune district, on Friday evening, according to police reports.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, an official confirmed.

Assistant Police Inspector Sandip Chavan from Paud Road police station stated that water tankers have been dispatched to the location, and fire-fighting operations are actively in progress.

