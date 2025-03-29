Anganwadi Workers Halt Strike After Government Discussions
Anganwadi workers in front of the Secretariat have temporarily paused their strike after discussions with the government. Their demands include increased honorarium and employee recognition. A committee will review these demands, and the state government will pressure the Centre to implement changes. An ASHA workers' strike continues.
In a significant development, Anganwadi workers who had been on strike for 13 days outside the Secretariat have temporarily stepped back after negotiations with government officials. Their demands included a hike in honorarium, recognition as state government employees, and other benefits.
Following the discussions, Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Health Minister Veena George assured the workers that a committee will be set up within 10 days to scrutinize their demands. The government's commitment to implementing the committee's recommendations within 90 days was a critical factor in suspending the protest.
Despite these promises, the struggle is not over for another group of workers. ASHA workers, also seeking better honorarium and benefits, have maintained their protest for over 40 days, highlighting continued labor unrest in the sector.
