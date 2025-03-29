Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Grand Chaitra Ramnavami Celebrations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled ambitious plans on Saturday to mark the celebration of Chaitra Ramnavami, a key Hindu festival. He has ordered officials to organize a 24-hour Akhand Path of the Ramcharitmanas, a respected Hindu scripture, in temples across every district in the state. 'Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has imparted instructions to facilitate a 24-hour Akhand Paath of Shri Ramcharitmanas across all districts on the propitious occasion of Chaitra Ramnavami,' according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The purpose of this initiative is to deepen spiritual and cultural significance, providing a divine experience for worshippers. The recitation is set to begin on April 5 and end on April 6, in line with the Shri Ramnavami festivities. Essential arrangements are being put in place in temples throughout the state. 'He has also mentioned that the conclusion of the Akhand Manas Paath, commencing on the afternoon of April 05, should be finalized on April 06 during Shri Ramnavami at 12 noon, alongside the Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Following his instructions, necessary arrangements have been initiated in temples across all districts,' the statement elaborated.

In addition to the 24-hour Akhand Path, Adityanath has guided officials to ensure an uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply across the entire state during Chaitra Navratri. 'The Chief Minister insisted on a continuous 24-hour electricity provision uniformly throughout the state during Chaitra Navratri,' the statement further added.

CM Adityanath also highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene around temple areas, prohibiting the sale of eggs, meat, and other non-vegetarian products nearby. 'He remarked that there should be no shops selling eggs, meat, etc., around the temples, ensuring no illegal slaughtering activities occur anywhere,' as per the CMO.

The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to ensuring the success of the Chaitra Ramnavami celebrations, emphasizing the promotion of spirituality, cultural heritage, and community harmony. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)