Niger Withdraws from Regional Force to Protect Oil Assets
Niger has exited an international force combating Islamist insurgents in West Africa's Lake Chad, aiming to secure its own oil interests. Despite its efforts, the Multinational Joint Task Force faces challenges due to internal division. Niger plans a transition to constitutional rule amid rising militant threats.
- Country:
- Niger
Niger has withdrawn from an international coalition aimed at combating Islamist militants in the Lake Chad region, prioritizing the protection of its oil resources, according to a government announcement on state television. This coalition, the Multinational Joint Task Force, includes troops from Nigeria, Chad, and Cameroon.
Uncertainty looms over the impact of Niger's withdrawal on the coalition's mission, which has struggled with internal divisions and coordination issues. Persistent attacks from militant groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State have destabilized the region, leaving thousands dead since 2009.
Following a military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in 2023, Niger's new junta has committed to restoring security despite the army's limited control. However, recent attacks continue to threaten the country's energy infrastructure, highlighting ongoing instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niger
- Islamist
- MNJTF
- Lake Chad
- oil
- insurgents
- militants
- withdrawal
- security
- infrastructure
ALSO READ
Bribery Scandal Rocks Indian Oil Corporation
Pakistani Forces Clash with Militants in Northwest, Resulting in Casualties
Corruption Scandal: Indian Oil Corporation DGM Suspended After Bribery Arrest
Tragic Discovery: Workers Found Dead in Oil Processing Mill
Tragedy on Noshki Highway: Baloch Militants' Deadly Ambush