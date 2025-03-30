Niger Withdraws from Regional Force to Protect Oil Assets

Niger has withdrawn from an international coalition aimed at combating Islamist militants in the Lake Chad region, prioritizing the protection of its oil resources, according to a government announcement on state television. This coalition, the Multinational Joint Task Force, includes troops from Nigeria, Chad, and Cameroon.

Uncertainty looms over the impact of Niger's withdrawal on the coalition's mission, which has struggled with internal divisions and coordination issues. Persistent attacks from militant groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State have destabilized the region, leaving thousands dead since 2009.

Following a military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in 2023, Niger's new junta has committed to restoring security despite the army's limited control. However, recent attacks continue to threaten the country's energy infrastructure, highlighting ongoing instability.

