Left Menu

Niger Withdraws from Regional Force to Protect Oil Assets

Niger has exited an international force combating Islamist insurgents in West Africa's Lake Chad, aiming to secure its own oil interests. Despite its efforts, the Multinational Joint Task Force faces challenges due to internal division. Niger plans a transition to constitutional rule amid rising militant threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Niamey | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:09 IST
Niger Withdraws from Regional Force to Protect Oil Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Niger

Niger has withdrawn from an international coalition aimed at combating Islamist militants in the Lake Chad region, prioritizing the protection of its oil resources, according to a government announcement on state television. This coalition, the Multinational Joint Task Force, includes troops from Nigeria, Chad, and Cameroon.

Uncertainty looms over the impact of Niger's withdrawal on the coalition's mission, which has struggled with internal divisions and coordination issues. Persistent attacks from militant groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State have destabilized the region, leaving thousands dead since 2009.

Following a military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in 2023, Niger's new junta has committed to restoring security despite the army's limited control. However, recent attacks continue to threaten the country's energy infrastructure, highlighting ongoing instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025