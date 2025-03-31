Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Financial Directive: Bridging Budgets and Balancing Books

Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, Sujata Saunik, issued a directive for departments to disclose potential budget overspending for proposals to the state cabinet. The directive aims for increased financial transparency and accountability while stabilizing state finances. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar emphasized timely loan payments, warning against reliance on waivers due to fiscal constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:09 IST
Maharashtra's New Financial Directive: Bridging Budgets and Balancing Books
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, Sujata Saunik, has mandated that all new proposals to the state cabinet include a clear outline of potential budget overspending. This directive highlights the state's focus on financial transparency amid fiscal pressure.

The directive insists on identifying excess expenditures clearly and encourages reducing non-productive spending and merging redundant schemes as part of a broader strategy to control fiscal deficits and prevent excessive borrowing.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, focusing on financial discipline, advised farmers to repay loans on time, eschewing expectations of waivers, emphasizing the critical nature of managing state finances responsibly to secure welfare schemes, development, and salaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025