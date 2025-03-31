Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Mine Incident in Northern Spain

An accident in Spain's northern Asturias region claimed five lives and injured four others on Monday morning, as confirmed by the region's emergency services authority.

The injured individuals were swiftly transported to hospitals, with two airlifted by helicopters and the other two conveyed via ambulances. Remarkably, two additional workers emerged unscathed from the unfortunate incident.

Emergency services utilized three helicopters to bolster rescue efforts in the affected Degana municipality. Local media outlets were quick to report that a gas explosion had occurred in the coal mine.

