Noida Lamborghini Test Drive Accident: Driver Granted Bail

Deepak, the driver involved in the Noida Lamborghini accident, was granted bail by the District Court of Noida. The accident left two individuals hospitalized and in need of surgery. The car, allegedly speeding, was seized after the incident. An investigation is currently underway, with legal proceedings progressing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:56 IST
Noida Lamborghini Test Drive Accident: Driver Granted Bail
Deepak, Noida Lamborghini car accident accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The District Court of Noida in Surajpur has granted bail to Deepak, the driver implicated in Sunday's Noida Lamborghini accident. Two individuals were injured when the Lamborghini, driven by Deepak, struck them near the Sector 94 roundabout, close to the Sector-126 police station.

Advocate Mayank Pachauri, representing Deepak, confirmed the bail news, stating that the court allowed bail with one surety, with a second surety required within two days. He emphasized that the incident, which occurred during a test drive, involved a bailable offence. An investigation is ongoing while the victims remain hospitalized and under medical care, requiring surgery for recovery.

Dr. Abhishek provided updates on the victims' medical status, noting they are stable despite the severity of injuries sustained when they fell into a drain. Surgical intervention is planned, with a projected four-week recovery period post-operation. Victims have recounted the event, highlighting the car's high speed, resulting in severe injuries and hospitalization.

