Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Tech-Driven Growth: Major Developments on the Horizon

Andhra Pradesh is poised for a technological and infrastructural transformation under the leadership of IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. The minister has announced plans to develop Amaravati within three years while creating 500,000 jobs around Visakhapatnam over the next five years. Lokesh credited the people's overwhelming support for the government's initiatives.

Lokesh revealed that major companies like ArcelorMittal and Tata Power are set to invest significantly in the state, with a projected investment of Rs 8 lakh crores by Tata Power. Furthermore, global firms like TCS are on the verge of commencing operations in Visakhapatnam. Key projects such as the completion of Bhogapuram and the development of Visakhapatnam Varun Bay Sands are set to enhance the city's infrastructure.

In a strategic move to upskill the youth, the state government has signed an MoU with Microsoft focused on artificial intelligence and advanced technology training. This initiative, aimed at impacting over 200,000 youth within a year, will also include training for educational professionals to further disseminate these skills. This program aligns with the global demand for tech-savvy personnel and promises to create a skilled workforce synonymous with the state's growth ambitions.

