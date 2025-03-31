Celebrating Bodofa: A Legacy of Peace and Progress in Bodoland
The Assam and Bodoland governments honored Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma's legacy with a memorial lecture at Cotton University. The event highlighted his contributions to peace and social justice while underscoring ongoing efforts in Bodoland to foster harmony and development, emphasizing education and language preservation.
The inaugural Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Lecture was held at Cotton University, Guwahati, in an event jointly organized by the Assam government and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration. The lecture coincided with Students' Day, celebrating the 69th birth anniversary of Brahma, known as the 'Father of the Bodo people.'
Key dignitaries, including Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Pramod Boro, attended the event. Chief Boro emphasized Brahma's enduring impact, stating, 'Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma's dedication to peace and social upliftment set the groundwork for a harmonious Bodoland.' He further highlighted a vision of equal opportunity and respect for all, inspired by Brahma's guiding principles.
In his address on 'Bodoland Model of Peace--Transformation of Bodoland and a Vision for the Future,' Pramod Boro detailed current efforts to foster peace, integrity, and progress in BTR, acknowledging the profound legacy of Bodofa. The event also saw the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Language Laboratory at Cotton University, aimed at preserving and promoting Bodo and other languages in Assam, funded by the BTR government.
