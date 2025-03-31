Left Menu

Celebrating Bodofa: A Legacy of Peace and Progress in Bodoland

The Assam and Bodoland governments honored Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma's legacy with a memorial lecture at Cotton University. The event highlighted his contributions to peace and social justice while underscoring ongoing efforts in Bodoland to foster harmony and development, emphasizing education and language preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:10 IST
Celebrating Bodofa: A Legacy of Peace and Progress in Bodoland
Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Lecture was held at Cotton University, Guwahati, in an event jointly organized by the Assam government and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration. The lecture coincided with Students' Day, celebrating the 69th birth anniversary of Brahma, known as the 'Father of the Bodo people.'

Key dignitaries, including Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Pramod Boro, attended the event. Chief Boro emphasized Brahma's enduring impact, stating, 'Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma's dedication to peace and social upliftment set the groundwork for a harmonious Bodoland.' He further highlighted a vision of equal opportunity and respect for all, inspired by Brahma's guiding principles.

In his address on 'Bodoland Model of Peace--Transformation of Bodoland and a Vision for the Future,' Pramod Boro detailed current efforts to foster peace, integrity, and progress in BTR, acknowledging the profound legacy of Bodofa. The event also saw the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Language Laboratory at Cotton University, aimed at preserving and promoting Bodo and other languages in Assam, funded by the BTR government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025