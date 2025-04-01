Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Hyderabad Land Dispute

BJP MLA Payal Shankar criticizes Telangana's Congress-led government over a contested 400-acre land sale at Hyderabad University. The University denies awareness of a 2024 survey. Heavy security surrounds MLA quarters, as BJP leaders plan to visit the disputed area amid rising student protests.

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Hyderabad Land Dispute
BJP MLA Payal Shankar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana BJP MLA, Payal Shankar, strongly criticized the Congress-led state government regarding a contentious land dispute. This involves an alleged attempt to sell 400 acres within Hyderabad's Gachibowli area, which is under the University of Hyderabad. Shankar argues that, although government-owned, the land cannot be sold and urges the withdrawal of such proposals.

Shankar emphasized the demand from students and environmentalists for the land to be retained for university use, questioning the government's disregard for these appeals. Emphasizing that government funds can be sourced elsewhere, Shankar insists on safeguarding the land adjoining the university. Security measures at the MLA quarters in Hyderguda have intensified as BJP leaders inch closer to visiting the disputed site.

Concurrently, the University of Hyderabad has issued statements denying any involvement in or awareness of a 2024 survey intended to demarcate the land in question. Dismissing the allegations, the university cited misinformation circulating within media channels. Additionally, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy called for a cessation of the proposed land sale and tree cutting activities, joining student-led protests opposing the government's plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

