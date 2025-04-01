Coal India Ltd Misses Production Targets Amidst Slight Growth

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported coal production figures for 2024-25, showing an output of 781.1 million tonnes, which is almost 7 per cent lower than its set target of 838 million tonnes for the financial year.

While the company experienced a shortfall, it marked a marginal growth of one per cent compared to the previous year's production figures. The figures were part of CIL's regulatory filing that also noted a drop in March production by 3.1 per cent to 85.8 million tonnes from the previous March.

The slight production increase contrasts with the declines from several CIL subsidiaries, including Central Coalfields Ltd, Western Coalfields Ltd, and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. CIL, responsible for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production, now aims for a production target of 868 million tonnes by financial year 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)