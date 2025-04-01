SWREL Breaks New Ground with Major Renewable Energy Wins
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited has announced receiving three new green energy projects, totaling Rs 1,470 crore. These projects include a wind-solar hybrid installation in Rajasthan, a solar project in Gujarat, and a PV plant in Rajasthan, marking their entrance into the wind EPC sector.
- India
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) continues to strengthen its position in the renewable sector by securing three major projects valued at Rs 1,470 crore. The company unveiled these developments on Tuesday, signaling its growing contribution to India's green energy landscape.
Among these, SWREL has received a letter of award for a wind-solar hybrid project in Rajasthan, boasting capacities of 69.3 MW to 75 MW. Furthermore, the company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a turnkey solar project featuring a 260 MW plant in Gujarat. This marks a significant stride into the hybrid project domain for SWREL.
Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO of SWREL, expressed enthusiasm over the company's progress, highlighting the expansion into wind EPC as pioneering. 'We are very excited to bag these prestigious domestic projects,' he stated, affirming the innovative direction of the company.
