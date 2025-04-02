Waqf Amendment Sparks Heated Debate Over Religion and Governance
Sajad Gani Lone, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference President, criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it as governmental intrusion into religious affairs. Opposition parties also voiced concerns. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, emphasizing its intent to optimize Waqf property usage for Muslim community development, as Parliament deliberated this contentious legislation.
- Country:
- India
Sajad Gani Lone, the President of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, has voiced strong objections against the government's proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, describing it as an overreach into religious matters. He insists that Waqf properties belong to the Muslim community and should be managed without state interference.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party has also opposed the bill, condemning the ruling BJP for its lack of representation from the Muslim community in the Lok Sabha. DMK MP A Raja labeled it ironic that a non-representative party claims to protect minority rights.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, questioning the underutilization of Waqf properties for community development. Rijiju highlighted that the proposed legislation aims to enhance the management of Waqf boards and leverage technology to improve the registration and efficiency of Waqf records.
(With inputs from agencies.)
