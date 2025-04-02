Left Menu

Tragedy at KIIT University: Student Found Dead in Unfinished Building

A KIIT University student, Arnab Mukherjee, was found dead in an under-construction building in Bhubaneswar. The reasons for his presence there are unclear. Police are investigating, and his family is en route. Previously, the university faced scrutiny in another student's death amid claims of harassment.

Tragedy at KIIT University: Student Found Dead in Unfinished Building
Biswaranjan Senapati, Asst Police Commissioner (Zone-5) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A KIIT University student, Arnab Mukherjee from Bankura, West Bengal, was tragically found dead at an under-construction site near Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar, as confirmed by the Odisha police. Mukherjee, a third-year B Tech student, resided in a university hostel.

The circumstances surrounding his appearance at this remote location remain unknown. Assistant Police Commissioner Biswaranjan Senapati stated that local residents reported the discovery, prompting a swift police response. Authorities transported Mukherjee to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police discovered his KIIT University identity slip during their search, leading to a subsequent visit to the university. The missing person's report filed by the university's authority helped confirm his identity. Investigations are ongoing, and his family is traveling to Bhubaneswar. The incident recalls a previous student death at the university, causing a protest over alleged harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

