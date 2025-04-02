Left Menu

AAI's 30th Annual Day: Celebrating Three Decades of Aviation Excellence

The Airports Authority of India celebrated its 30th Annual Day, showcasing achievements, future plans, and cultural performances, underscoring AAI's significant role in India's aviation industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:46 IST
AAI's 30th Annual Day: Celebrating Three Decades of Aviation Excellence
Airports Authority of India celebrates 30th annual day (Photo/AAI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) commemorated its 30th Annual Day on April 1 with a grand celebration at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event highlighted three decades of the organization's pivotal role in Indian aviation, under the leadership of Chairman Vipin Kumar, who emphasized the achievements and future goals in line with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

With India's ascent as the third-largest domestic aviation market, operational airports have increased from 74 to 159 over the past decade. Vipin Kumar lauded AAI's commitment to sustainable growth, citing that 75 airports now operate on 100% green energy. The organisation also reported its highest-ever profit of Rs 6,711 crores for FY 2024-25.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu acknowledged AAI's nation-building efforts and announced a Rs 25,000 crore capital expenditure plan for FY 2024-29. This includes developing 50 new airports to accommodate rising demand. The event also featured cultural programs and honored dedicated AAI employees, marking a significant milestone in India's aviation journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

