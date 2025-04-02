Madhya Pradesh to Witness Major Road Infrastructure Boost

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has extended his gratitude to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on behalf of the citizens of Madhya Pradesh for sanctioning four pivotal road projects, costing Rs 4302.93 crores, for the state. CM Yadav highlighted the progress in road infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Gadkari.

He acknowledged the central government's substantial contribution to the enhancement of Madhya Pradesh's road infrastructure and overall regional development. The approved projects are expected to bolster connectivity across the state, thereby promoting industrial and trade activities. Minister Gadkari shared the news of these approvals on the social media platform 'X'.

CM Yadav welcomed the decisions, expressing optimism that the approved road projects will significantly improve the state's transportation infrastructure and accelerate economic growth. He remarked on the continuous strengthening of India's road network, noting the benefits reaped by Madhya Pradesh. The projects include the upgrade of a road from Sandalpur to Nasrullaganj in Bhopal and other critical sections, transforming them into four-lane highways.

