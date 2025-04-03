Punjab's United Foot March: Stride Against the Drug Menace

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday initiated a six-day foot march aimed at eliminating the drug menace, beginning from Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to Dera Baba Nanak. The 'padyatra' extends from April 3 to April 8, traversing the districts of Gurdaspur and Amritsar to boost awareness and urge public participation.

Governor Kataria highlighted the necessity of public involvement in this initiative, stating, "The battle against drugs requires public support. Efforts in Punjab have been ongoing; through this march, we demonstrate how to rid Punjab and India of this issue." He stressed that government efforts alone aren't enough and emphasized the critical role of family support in overcoming addiction.

The foot march began on April 3 at the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, making its first stop for the day at St. Francis Convent School in Dera Baba Nanak. The following day, the march proceeds from Badesha Marriage Palace to SD College for Girls, Fatehgarh Churian. Further, the Amritsar route begins on April 5 from Guru Harkrishan Public School, making a daily halt at Guru Ramdas College of Nursing and Medical Sciences, Village Pandher.

On April 6, the march begins at Oxford School in Majhupura and concludes at SBS Nursing & Medical Sciences Campus, Chetanpura. The penultimate day's journey commences at Circuit House, Amritsar, ending at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue in Rambagh Garden. The final day, April 8, sees the march starting from Deen Dayal parking at Bhandari Bridge and concluding at Jallianwala Bagh.

The march underscores a collective need for public engagement, starting each day at 7 am, as per the statement released by Raj Bhavan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)