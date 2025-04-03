Left Menu

Himachal PWD Minister Criticizes Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Economic Turmoil

Himachal Pradesh's PWD Minister criticized the central government for focusing on the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill instead of pressing issues like economic challenges from new US tariffs. Despite Parliament's majority passage, opposition claims concerns were ignored, diverting attention from critical issues affecting India's economy and trade relations with the US.

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Himachal Pradesh has voiced strong criticism against the central government for its focus on the Waqf Amendment Bill, which recently passed in the Lok Sabha. The Minister accused the government of ignoring significant national issues such as unemployment, inflation, and economic implications stemming from new tariffs imposed by the US.

Highlighting the government's majority in the Lok Sabha, the Minister pointed out that while the bill's passage was expected, it overlooked essential opposition concerns from parties like Congress and the INDIA bloc, including DMK, RJD, Trinamool Congress, and AAP. "Transparency is key, yet the bill's process ignored specific constitutional concerns, pushing it forward without adequate debate," he said.

Emphasizing the economic repercussions, especially with US policies affecting India's trade, the Minister noted, "The US's recent reciprocal duties, impacting approximately USD 300 billion, highlight the critical nature of the issue. Himachal Pradesh, a state reliant on exports like produce and apples, directly feels the effects of these trade policies." He urged for a focused dialogue on India's bilateral trade issues, instead of diverting them towards the Waqf Amendment Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

