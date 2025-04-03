BJP Rails Against Karnataka Government: Allegations of Corruption and Public Exploitation
Karnataka's BJP leaders, led by R Ashoka, launched a protest against the state government's policies, particularly denouncing the Congress for increased prices and taxes. Accusations of corruption were levied against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while Ashoka criticized the government's financial measures as unjust burdens on the public.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce protest against the Karnataka state government's latest policies, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka lambasted the Congress-led administration for recent tax hikes and rising costs imposed on citizens. The protest, attended by key BJP figures including CT Ravi, took place in Bengaluru.
Ashoka declared that the BJP would persistently challenge what he described as the government's exploitative fiscal strategies. He leveled serious accusations at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar, of engaging in corruption through excessive taxation and commissions. "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is pillaging through taxes," Ashoka alleged, as he underscored the party's stance against the perceived financial mismanagement.
Highlighting the burden on the public, Ashoka criticized the increased liquor prices and highlighted infrastructural inadequacies. He claimed the government failed to address basic needs, setting the stage for an impending water tariff hike for Bengaluru residents. Ashoka also supported Prime Minister Modi's amendment against Waqf Board land encroachments, criticizing Congress for opposing the move.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping Wrestling to Rein in China's Military Amidst Rising Corruption and Influence Challenges
Turkish police arrest Istanbul mayor, rival of President Erdogan, over alleged terror links and corruption, reports AP.
Corruption Clouds Surround Delhi's PWD CCTV Project
Political Firestorm Ignites Over Delhi CCTV Project Corruption Allegations
Corruption Allegations Against AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Delhi CCTV Project