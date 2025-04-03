Left Menu

Puma Appoints New CEO Amid Strategic Shift

Puma has appointed Arthur Hoeld as its new CEO after a period of struggling sales. This change follows the departure of Arne Freundt due to differing strategic opinions. The transition coincides with challenges like U.S. tariffs impacting Vietnam, affecting Puma's financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:26 IST
Puma Appoints New CEO Amid Strategic Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant leadership shift, German sportswear giant Puma announced on Thursday the appointment of Arthur Hoeld as the new CEO, succeeding Arne Freundt.

The decision comes amid Puma's struggle to match rival Adidas' booming sales, as disagreements over strategic execution surfaced.

Hoeld's appointment, effective July 1, coincides with adverse conditions like U.S. tariffs on Vietnam, which have hurt Puma's market performance, leading to a 10% dip in share prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025