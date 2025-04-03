Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Waqf Bill: A Political Storm Brews

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for introducing the Waqf Bill, arguing it's a distraction from pressing national issues like unemployment. He expressed concerns over the bill's potential to undermine constitutional rights and inflame communal tensions, predicting it could backfire on the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:46 IST
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the newly introduced Waqf Bill. Using the social media platform X, Yadav accused the government of using the bill to divert public attention from significant national challenges, asserting that it epitomizes the ruling party's policy failures.

In a detailed critique, Yadav highlighted an array of issues such as demonetization, GST, and unemployment, suggesting that the government has faltered in addressing these. He warned that the Waqf Bill could shift focus away from pressing matters like China's territorial expansion, questioning the government's handling of national land rights and security concerns.

Yadav's denunciation did not stop there; he claimed that the bill poses a risk to constitutional rights, criticizing clauses that might extend land disputes and include outsiders in Waqf administration. He further suggested possible political motivations, warning of potential polarization within the Muslim community and challenging BJP's commitment to secularism.

