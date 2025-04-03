Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Waqf Bill: A Political Storm Brews

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the newly introduced Waqf Bill. Using the social media platform X, Yadav accused the government of using the bill to divert public attention from significant national challenges, asserting that it epitomizes the ruling party's policy failures.

In a detailed critique, Yadav highlighted an array of issues such as demonetization, GST, and unemployment, suggesting that the government has faltered in addressing these. He warned that the Waqf Bill could shift focus away from pressing matters like China's territorial expansion, questioning the government's handling of national land rights and security concerns.

Yadav's denunciation did not stop there; he claimed that the bill poses a risk to constitutional rights, criticizing clauses that might extend land disputes and include outsiders in Waqf administration. He further suggested possible political motivations, warning of potential polarization within the Muslim community and challenging BJP's commitment to secularism.

