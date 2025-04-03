Left Menu

Lok Sabha Approves President's Rule in Manipur Amidst Ethnic Tensions

The Lok Sabha sanctioned the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur following ethnic clashes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized efforts for restoring peace and criticized previous administrations for failing to manage past conflicts. The government pledged support for displaced persons and stressed non-politicization of the situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Lok Sabha has passed a resolution put forth by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, approving the imposition of President's Rule in the northeastern state of Manipur. This decision comes in the wake of ethnic violence between two communities, sparked by a controversial decision from the Manipur High Court regarding a reservation dispute.

Shah clarified that the situation was not one of rioting or terrorism but rather ethnic unrest arising from differing interpretations of the court's ruling. He highlighted the government's steps to provide necessary resources such as food, medicine, and educational facilities within relief camps to support affected communities.

Addressing the parliament, Shah criticized the opposition for allegedly misrepresenting the violence as a result of the current government's actions. He reviewed historical conflicts in Manipur and stressed that peace efforts are in place. The government is actively engaging with both communities to promote dialogue and is planning a rehabilitation package for displaced individuals.

