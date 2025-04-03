Rusagro's Resilience Amid Legal Turmoil and Global Trade Challenges
Rusagro, a major Russian agricultural firm, remains steadfast in its export goals despite the arrest of its founder, Vadim Moshkovich, on embezzlement charges. The company plans to continue exports at last year's level, with significant sales in sunflower oil, margarine, and mayonnaise. Key markets include Iran, Turkey, and China.
- Russia
Rusagro, Russia's top agricultural enterprise, announced plans to sustain its export levels despite the legal challenges following the arrest of its founder, Vadim Moshkovich. Charged with embezzlement related to a major acquisition, Moshkovich's legal woes have not deterred the company's ambition.
The firm remains a powerhouse, particularly in the oil and fats sector, producing sunflower oil, margarine, and mayonnaise. Accounting for 57% of its revenue, these exports reached 355,000 tons last year, capturing 39% of total sales. Key markets are in Iran, Turkey, and China, essential amidst global sanctions.
Having strategically expanded through acquisitions like Solpro, Rusagro weathered legal storms, choosing growth and international presence. Despite share value declines, the company remains committed to its agricultural dominance, as emphasized in a sector conference by Alexei Shkarupa, its division executive.
