Senco Gold and Diamonds Achieves IAGES Accreditation

Senco Gold and Diamonds has earned IAGES accreditation for over 100 stores in India, highlighting its commitment to ethical and transparent business practices within the gold industry. The IAGES is a Self-Regulatory Organisation that aims to bring accountability across the gold value chain through a stringent Code of Conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:26 IST
Senco Gold and Diamonds, a prominent jewellery retailer, has been accredited by the Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards (IAGES) for its ethical, fair, and transparent practices across more than 100 stores in India.

The IAGES serves as a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) created by the Indian gold industry, aiming to enhance clarity and accountability across various stages of the gold value chain, which includes retailers, manufacturers, refiners, and bullion traders.

The accreditation underscores Senco's commitment to responsible sourcing, process integrity, and consumer-first practices. These standards are verified by a neutral third-party assessor, ensuring compliance with IAGES's stringent Code of Conduct.

