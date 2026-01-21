Senco Gold and Diamonds Achieves IAGES Accreditation

Senco Gold and Diamonds, a prominent jewellery retailer, has been accredited by the Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards (IAGES) for its ethical, fair, and transparent practices across more than 100 stores in India.

The IAGES serves as a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) created by the Indian gold industry, aiming to enhance clarity and accountability across various stages of the gold value chain, which includes retailers, manufacturers, refiners, and bullion traders.

The accreditation underscores Senco's commitment to responsible sourcing, process integrity, and consumer-first practices. These standards are verified by a neutral third-party assessor, ensuring compliance with IAGES's stringent Code of Conduct.

