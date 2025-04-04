Left Menu

Cyberabad Police Enforce Restrictions Amid High-profile Judicial Cases

Cyberabad Police have imposed entry restrictions in Telangana's Madhapur Zone to maintain order amid judicial examinations of high-profile cases. The Supreme Court has halted tree felling in Kancha Gachibowli forest, emphasizing compliance. Concerns grow over unauthorized developmental activities in the area, demanding strict oversight and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to uphold law and order, Cyberabad Police have enforced entry restrictions across a 400-acre site in Telangana's Madhapur Zone. Announced on Friday by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vineeth G, IPS, these measures invoke Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), aiming to maintain peace amid judicial scrutiny in two high-profile cases.

The order, effective from April 4 at 6 a.m., prohibits access to individuals lacking legitimate reasons to be at the site. Located under Sy. No. 25 of Kancha Gachibowli village, the area is nestled within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate's jurisdiction. Officials assert that these restrictions are essential to ensuring public safety, preventing possible unrest, and avoiding interference with official duties.

Compounding the situation, the Supreme Court stepped in on Thursday regarding unauthorized tree cutting in Kancha Gachibowli, staying further felling and mandating protection of the existing forest cover. A stern warning was issued to the Chief Secretary of Telangana, underlining personal accountability and stipulating adherence to the Court's directives. The top court demands a detailed response on the necessity of the development actions and the procurement of necessary environmental approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

