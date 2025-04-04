Europe's Diplomacy in Response to U.S. Tariffs

France's industry minister has called for a measured yet firm European response to the latest U.S. tariffs introduced by President Trump, which he described as unparalleled since the 1930s. Speaking at Airbus in Toulouse, Marc Ferracci underscored the need to avoid escalating a damaging trade war.

Ferracci emphasized, "The response must first of all be a united European one," highlighting the risk a trade war poses not only to Europe but significantly to America itself. Meanwhile, China retaliated with its tariffs, worsening fears of a potential global recession.

As global markets remain volatile, the EU prepares countermeasures, aiming to negotiate while maintaining firmness. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury stated their analysis was ongoing. The aviation sector, caught in existing tariff disputes, faces prolonged tensions amid economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)