Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debates in Indian Parliament

BJP MP Mayank Nayak defends the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, asserting it aligns with Prime Minister Modi's inclusive vision. Congress faces criticism for opposing the bill, while Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut raises concerns over potential misuse in acquiring Waqf properties, intensifying the political debate.

BJP Member of Parliament Mayank Nayak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has stoked fervent discussions among Indian political circles, with BJP MP Mayank Nayak asserting the legislation's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of inclusivity. Nayak emphasized that the bill reflects the government's commitment to 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', particularly benefiting economically disadvantaged Muslims.

Support from MPs across party lines is acknowledged by Nayak, who also criticized Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for political maneuvering. Nayak accused the Congress of exploiting the poverty narrative for votes while failing to alleviate it. He suggested the opposition's resistance to the bill stems from a desire to secure their minority voter base.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut vehemently opposed the amendment, expressing concerns over the bill's focus on acquiring valuable Waqf properties rather than protecting Muslim interests. Raut accused the government of prioritizing business-like transactions over genuine welfare measures, vowing to challenge the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

