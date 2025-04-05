In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Ukraine has reportedly increased its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting 14 strikes in the last 24 hours. These incidents defy a U.S.-brokered truce designed to mitigate the conflict between the two nations.

The strikes have inflicted damage across several Russian regions, including Bryansk, Belgorod, Smolensk, Lipetsk and Voronezh, with Kyiv remaining officially silent on the alleged attacks. Despite previous agreements to pause hostilities aimed at energy targets, both sides have accused each other of reneging on the deal.

Amidst these developments, Russian authorities reported Ukrainian drone attacks on industrial facilities in regions like Saransk and Chapaevsk. Concurrently, Russian forces launched an assault on Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, killing 19 people, further casting shadows on the prospects of peace.

