Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Set to Resolve Border Dispute Amid Festive Unity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that ongoing border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will soon be fully resolved. He emphasized cultural unity at the Mopin Festival, celebrating the region's vibrant cultural heritage and the transformative development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, enhancing connectivity and economic integration in the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:45 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: Assam CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Saturday that the longstanding border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are on the path to a complete resolution. Speaking at the Mopin Festival in Aalo, Chief Minister Sarma expressed confidence in the current administrations to resolve the issues peacefully.

The Mopin Festival, celebrated by the Galo tribe in Arunachal Pradesh, serves as a testament to the state's rich cultural tapestry. Addressing attendees as the chief guest at the 59th central celebration of the festival, Sarma lauded its role in preserving indigenous traditions and strengthening community bonds.

Sarma also highlighted the rapid transformation taking place in the Northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He pointed to initiatives like 'Transformation through Transportation' and the 'Act East Policy' as catalysts for unprecedented infrastructural and economic development, positioning the region as a critical gateway to Southeast Asian economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

