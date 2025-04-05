Reviving History: Vikramaditya Spectacle at Red Fort
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced the Vikramaditya Mahanatya Mahamanchan, a grand historical drama at Delhi's Red Fort, from April 12–14. Featuring 250 actors, elephants, and horses, this event celebrates Emperor Vikramaditya's legacy. It's jointly organized with cultural bodies and aims to revive the hero's memory nationwide.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a press conference in New Delhi to announce the 'Vikramaditya Mahanatya Mahamanchan' at the Red Fort from April 12 to 14. The event intends to celebrate the legacy of Emperor Vikramaditya through a grand historical drama involving over 250 performers, live elephants, and horses.
The effort is a collaboration between the Madhya Pradesh government, the Delhi Government, Sanskar Bharti, and other cultural organizations. Earlier, a similar event took place in Hyderabad, emphasizing the respect Vikramaditya commands across states. Yadav expressed the initiative's goal to revive the memory of the emperor by staging performances nationwide.
Additionally, Chief Minister Yadav met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Secretariat, expressing best wishes for development projects in Delhi. He also participated in a seminar on 'Social Implications of Artificial Intelligence' at Delhi's Deendayal Research Institute, where Union Minister Jitin Prasada discussed contemporary issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
