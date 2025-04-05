Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Commends Navy, Sets Vision at 2025 Commanders’ Conference

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed Indian Navy's readiness and future plans at the 2025 Naval Commanders' Conference in Karwar. He highlighted the importance of India's role in the Indo-Pacific, urged adaptation to geopolitical dynamics, and emphasized the Navy's modernization achievements in aligning with national security goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:53 IST
Rajnath Singh Commends Navy, Sets Vision at 2025 Commanders’ Conference
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ X@@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took center stage at the inaugural Naval Commanders' Conference of 2025 in Karwar, assessing maritime security and operational readiness while delineating a future vision for the Indian Navy. The event, pivotal for setting strategic bearings, featured discussions on security paradigms and combat capabilities.

Accompanied by top military officials, Singh underscored the Navy's outstanding contributions by exceeding citizens' expectations and maintaining national security. He highlighted India's crucial role in ensuring stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific, reflecting on global experts' perspective of Asia's rising prominence in the 21st century.

Emphasizing the need for dynamic security strategies, Singh pointed to India's ongoing naval modernization as evidence of governmental commitment to military preparedness. Declaring 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms,' he urged comprehensive reform efforts to synchronize policy and ground-level action, enhancing India's defense posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025