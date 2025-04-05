Rajnath Singh Commends Navy, Sets Vision at 2025 Commanders’ Conference

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took center stage at the inaugural Naval Commanders' Conference of 2025 in Karwar, assessing maritime security and operational readiness while delineating a future vision for the Indian Navy. The event, pivotal for setting strategic bearings, featured discussions on security paradigms and combat capabilities.

Accompanied by top military officials, Singh underscored the Navy's outstanding contributions by exceeding citizens' expectations and maintaining national security. He highlighted India's crucial role in ensuring stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific, reflecting on global experts' perspective of Asia's rising prominence in the 21st century.

Emphasizing the need for dynamic security strategies, Singh pointed to India's ongoing naval modernization as evidence of governmental commitment to military preparedness. Declaring 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms,' he urged comprehensive reform efforts to synchronize policy and ground-level action, enhancing India's defense posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)