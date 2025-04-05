Tragic Blaze at Howrah Factory Claims Life

A devastating fire broke out at a thermocol factory in Howrah on Saturday, claiming a life, according to officials. The blaze at the industrial site was controlled after the intervention of six fire tenders.

District Fire Officer S Majumdar, speaking to ANI, confirmed the arrival of firefighting teams and the successful containment of the fire. He stated that an investigation would uncover the specific cause of the blaze.

While firefighters recovered one body from the site, the identity of the deceased person has yet to be disclosed. Authorities are actively probing the circumstances surrounding the incident, with more details expected to emerge soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)