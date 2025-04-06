Maharashtra's Villages Revolutionize Widow Rights: Social Shift in Progress

In a significant move towards social reform, over 7,000 villages in Maharashtra have abolished discriminatory customs against widows, marking a major victory for women's rights. With more than 27,000 gram panchayats across the state, 7,683 villages have taken a bold stand by eliminating practices that stigmatize widows, activist Pramod Zinjade revealed to PTI.

The campaign to abolish these age-old customs gained traction following Herwad village in Kolhapur district's landmark decision to outlaw such practices in 2022, setting a precedent for others. The village passed a resolution banning the removal of 'mangalsutra' and other rituals that marginalized widows, while promoting their active participation in community events.

Although significant strides have been made, challenges remain in changing deep-rooted mindsets. Community leaders and activists, such as Lalit Babar, stress the need for widespread awareness campaigns and legislative support to ensure sustainable progress. Efforts to integrate widows into economic and social frameworks continue to be a priority for villages across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)