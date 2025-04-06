Left Menu

Delhi Blaze Alert: Fire Incidents Spark Concern Across the Capital

A series of fires broke out in Delhi with significant incidents in Shaheen Bagh, near Khajuri Khas, and Dwarka. Multiple fire tenders were deployed to control these outbreaks, highlighting concerns over fire safety in the entire city. Authorities are investigating these incidents to ensure better safety measures.

Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a concerning sequence of events, a fire erupted on a vacant plot in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, drawing the attention of local authorities. Multiple fire tenders quickly arrived to engage in extinguishing the blaze, as officials continue to monitor the situation for any further developments.

Earlier, a significant fire broke out behind the Police Training School near Khajuri Khas in Delhi's South District. Seven fire tenders managed to control the fire by early morning hours. A statement from the Delhi Fire Service confirmed that cooling operations were ongoing to prevent any flare-ups.

Additionally, on April 1, a late-night fire at a garage near Dwarka Sector 24 led to the destruction of 11 vehicles. The fire brigade received an emergency call at 2:58 am, and deployed nine engines to control the situation by 4 am. Authorities are investigating to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

