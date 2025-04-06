Chintan Shivir Aims to Boost Social Justice Initiatives
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will host a two-day event in Dehradun to improve social justice efforts and collaboration between the Centre and states. Key government schemes for marginalized communities, including those with disabilities and transgender individuals, will be assessed.
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is gearing up for a pivotal two-day Chintan Shivir in Dehradun, scheduled from April 7 to 8. This event aims to enhance social justice initiatives while fostering stronger Centre-state collaboration for more inclusive welfare delivery.
Dr Virendra Kumar, the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, will preside over the conference, accompanied by Ministers of State Ramdas Athawale and B.L. Verma. Additionally, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will join 21 other state ministers and senior officials from social welfare departments.
The Chintan Shivir will focus on evaluating key government schemes targeting education, skill development, and livelihood opportunities for marginalized communities. Special attention will be given to individuals with disabilities, transgender people, sanitation workers, and the homeless.
