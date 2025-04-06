Left Menu

Chintan Shivir Aims to Boost Social Justice Initiatives

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will host a two-day event in Dehradun to improve social justice efforts and collaboration between the Centre and states. Key government schemes for marginalized communities, including those with disabilities and transgender individuals, will be assessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:09 IST
Chintan Shivir Aims to Boost Social Justice Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is gearing up for a pivotal two-day Chintan Shivir in Dehradun, scheduled from April 7 to 8. This event aims to enhance social justice initiatives while fostering stronger Centre-state collaboration for more inclusive welfare delivery.

Dr Virendra Kumar, the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, will preside over the conference, accompanied by Ministers of State Ramdas Athawale and B.L. Verma. Additionally, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will join 21 other state ministers and senior officials from social welfare departments.

The Chintan Shivir will focus on evaluating key government schemes targeting education, skill development, and livelihood opportunities for marginalized communities. Special attention will be given to individuals with disabilities, transgender people, sanitation workers, and the homeless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025