Global Markets Recoil Amid U.S. Tariff Discord and Recession Fears

Global stock markets witnessed a dramatic downturn as President Donald Trump's persistently aggressive tariff policies fueled investor concerns about a potential recession. The unease led to expectations of five quarter-point rate cuts by the Federal Reserve within the year, unsettling Treasury yields and weakening the U.S. dollar against safe-haven currencies.

Significant losses were recorded across major indexes worldwide, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures plummeting, and similar declines seen in European and Asian markets. The market turmoil highlighted vulnerabilities in global economies, exacerbated by trade conflicts and resulting policy uncertainties.

Despite the market upheaval, Trump's administration remained firm on its trade stance, challenging existing economic growth forecasts. Further complicating the outlook, the promise of rising tariffs is anticipated to pressure profit margins during earnings season, with significant repercussions expected for consumer prices and corporate guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)