Empowering Women Archers: Historic NTPC Khelo India Tournament Sparks Sporting Revolution
The pioneering NTPC Khelo India Women's Archery Tournament at Ambaji, Gujarat, unites 550 women archers in a historic event from April 8-10, 2025. Celebrating Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th anniversary, participants vie for Rs 41.52 lakh in prizes, heralding Gujarat's emergence as a national sports hub.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India Games initiative has brought transformative change to India's sporting landscape. The forthcoming NTPC Khelo India National Ranking for Women's Archery Tournament represents a significant milestone in this mission. Hosted at Ambaji, a site of spiritual significance in Banaskantha, Gujarat, this event demonstrates the fusion of tradition and athleticism.
On April 8-10, 2025, 550 women archers from 28 states and 8 Union Territories will compete in the 'Adishakti - National Women's Archery Competition.' Coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the tournament benefits from the direct involvement of key organizations, including the Sports Authority of Gujarat and the Archery Association of India.
The event inaugurates with qualification rounds and a ceremony on April 8, followed by April 9's knockout stage. The tournament concludes on April 10 with medal matches and a prize distribution totaling Rs 41.52 lakh. A local cultural performance will celebrate Gujarat's growing stature as a sports hub, with plans to make this an annual feature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting India's Energy Future: New LNG Pipeline Commissioned in Gujarat
Inferno Devours Gujarat Paper Mill: Firefighters Battle Blazing Catastrophe
Kagiso Rabada's Comfortable Transition to Gujarat Titans
Parthiv Patel Backs Gujarat Titans Despite Missing David Miller in IPL 2025
Gujarat's GIFT City: Liquor Sales Boost Revenue in Dry State