Empowering Women Archers: Historic NTPC Khelo India Tournament Sparks Sporting Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India Games initiative has brought transformative change to India's sporting landscape. The forthcoming NTPC Khelo India National Ranking for Women's Archery Tournament represents a significant milestone in this mission. Hosted at Ambaji, a site of spiritual significance in Banaskantha, Gujarat, this event demonstrates the fusion of tradition and athleticism.

On April 8-10, 2025, 550 women archers from 28 states and 8 Union Territories will compete in the 'Adishakti - National Women's Archery Competition.' Coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the tournament benefits from the direct involvement of key organizations, including the Sports Authority of Gujarat and the Archery Association of India.

The event inaugurates with qualification rounds and a ceremony on April 8, followed by April 9's knockout stage. The tournament concludes on April 10 with medal matches and a prize distribution totaling Rs 41.52 lakh. A local cultural performance will celebrate Gujarat's growing stature as a sports hub, with plans to make this an annual feature.

