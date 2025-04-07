Seventh Poshan Pakhwada: India Strengthens Fight Against Malnutrition

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) is gearing up to host the seventh edition of Poshan Pakhwada from April 8 to 22, 2025, as part of India's ongoing commitment to tackling malnutrition. The event will focus on four key themes, including the crucial first 1000 days of life and promoting holistic nutrition.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Poshan Abhiyaan remains diligent in its mission to enhance nutritional outcomes among pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and children under six. This year, Poshan Pakhwada aims to fortify its reach and impact, serving as a catalyst for improved health and wellness under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

Minister of State for WCD, Smt. Savitri Thakur, will kick off the Pakhwada with a webcast address on April 8, 2025, reaching out to various partner Ministries and Anganwadi workers. Union Minister Smt. Annpurna Devi will assess ongoing efforts in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the government's dedication to welfare and safety.

This year's event promises to be outcome-oriented, bringing together diverse stakeholders to enhance nutrition awareness at grassroots through community programs and educational campaigns. The initiative aligns with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' reinforcing its mission to craft a healthier India.

Through community engagement, Poshan Pakhwada 2025 aims to elevate national awareness on nutrition, driving towards the Prime Minister's vision of a Suposhit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)