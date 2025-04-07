Left Menu

Seventh Poshan Pakhwada: India Strengthens Fight Against Malnutrition

The Ministry of Women and Child Development will celebrate the seventh Poshan Pakhwada from April 8-22, 2025. This year's focus includes the First 1000 Days of Life, the Poshan Tracker module, and addressing childhood obesity, with the overarching mission to improve nutrition and health at the grassroots level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:46 IST
Seventh Poshan Pakhwada: India Strengthens Fight Against Malnutrition
Representational Image (Photo: @MinistryWCD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) is gearing up to host the seventh edition of Poshan Pakhwada from April 8 to 22, 2025, as part of India's ongoing commitment to tackling malnutrition. The event will focus on four key themes, including the crucial first 1000 days of life and promoting holistic nutrition.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Poshan Abhiyaan remains diligent in its mission to enhance nutritional outcomes among pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and children under six. This year, Poshan Pakhwada aims to fortify its reach and impact, serving as a catalyst for improved health and wellness under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

Minister of State for WCD, Smt. Savitri Thakur, will kick off the Pakhwada with a webcast address on April 8, 2025, reaching out to various partner Ministries and Anganwadi workers. Union Minister Smt. Annpurna Devi will assess ongoing efforts in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the government's dedication to welfare and safety.

This year's event promises to be outcome-oriented, bringing together diverse stakeholders to enhance nutrition awareness at grassroots through community programs and educational campaigns. The initiative aligns with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' reinforcing its mission to craft a healthier India.

Through community engagement, Poshan Pakhwada 2025 aims to elevate national awareness on nutrition, driving towards the Prime Minister's vision of a Suposhit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025