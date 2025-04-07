Left Menu

Karti Chidambaram Seeks Delhi HC Intervention in High-Profile Cases

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appeals to Delhi High Court for a delay in proceedings related to the Chinese Visa scam and Aircel-Maxis deal. He contests the trial court's rejection of his deferment plea, arguing charges should only proceed after predicate offense resolutions, with senior advocates supporting his case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:34 IST
Representational Image (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karti Chidambaram, a Congress MP, has approached the Delhi High Court aiming to postpone arguments in the ongoing Chinese Visa scam and Aircel-Maxis deal cases. The petition challenges the trial court's denial of his request for deferment, emphasizing the need to address predicate offenses before moving forward.

With representation from senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, Chidambaram's legal team argues that proceedings in money laundering cases should hinge on the existence of predicate crimes. They assert that the charges lack foundation if the scheduled offense is either dismissed or successfully challenged.

In the Aircel-Maxis case, the Enforcement Directorate has invoked the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Chidambaram and his associates, based on an FIR by the CBI. The Chinese Visa case involves alleged kickbacks linked to a power project in Punjab, as detailed in a CBI FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

